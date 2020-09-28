Fall is HERE!

Have any loose items in the yard? You may want to pull it closer to the house before you head out for the day. Wind gusts 30-40mph are possible today, especially early, as a strong front rolls through the area. We have seen a quick downpour here and there, but most of us are already done with a rain chance for not only Monday, but the entire week!

A perfect week of weather is ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday bring mornings in the low 50s rebounding to highs in the upper 70s / low 80s. Thanks to a reinforcing front by Friday, we are set to start the month of October with morning upper 50s and afternoon low-to-mid 80s. To sweeten the deal: blue skies and low humidity are with us all the way through the start of the weekend.

Monday: Sunrise cloud cover with a 20% chance for rain through 9-10am. Clearing skies. High: 77. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, G. 25-30 mph

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

