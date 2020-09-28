Advertisement

Fall is HERE!

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Have any loose items in the yard? You may want to pull it closer to the house before you head out for the day. Wind gusts 30-40mph are possible today, especially early, as a strong front rolls through the area. We have seen a quick downpour here and there, but most of us are already done with a rain chance for not only Monday, but the entire week!

A perfect week of weather is ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday bring mornings in the low 50s rebounding to highs in the upper 70s / low 80s. Thanks to a reinforcing front by Friday, we are set to start the month of October with morning upper 50s and afternoon low-to-mid 80s. To sweeten the deal: blue skies and low humidity are with us all the way through the start of the weekend.

Monday: Sunrise cloud cover with a 20% chance for rain through 9-10am. Clearing skies. High: 77. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, G. 25-30 mph

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

After Tuesday marked the first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, many are gearing up for football season or heading out to grab a pumpkin spice latte. Over the next few months, morning and afternoon drives will eventually be accompanied by visions of oranges, reds and yellows as the leaves signal the arrival of fall.

