Local business holding free face mask drive-thru

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Versacarry, a business primarily known for producing leather holsters, has switched to making widely needed medical items, such as face shields and masks.

In an effort to support Bryan College Station residents, Versacarry will hold a free face mask drive-thru event.

The event will be on Sept. 29 from 10:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at 1003 N Earl Rudder Frwy.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.