Local business owners say economic boost from Aggie Football roughly met expectations

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local business owners say the expectation for an economic boost from Aggie Football roughly met their expectations.

They say there were definitely more people out at local eateries than any time during the pandemic but that sales were a little short of what they had hoped to see.

Owners pointed to ring week and specifically ring day on Friday as big contributors to increased weekend patrons.

Local business leaders say this weekend was a good start, but they’re hoping to build on it as the season progresses.

“We’re optimistic that with bigger games and hopefully more people allowed to participate that it will continue to even get better,” explains Wade Beckman, an executive Board Member with the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The next chance restaurant and bar owners will get will be when the Aggies host the Florida Gators on October 10th.

