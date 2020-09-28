Advertisement

Local health experts not anticipating a flu vaccine shortage this season

Doctors encourage patients get their flu shots now.
Flu Shot
Flu Shot(KY3)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, local doctors are urging people to get their flu shots this season.

The Brazos County Health District said Monday they are not aware of any supply issues or potential shortages of the flu vaccine. Dr. Kathryn Greiner with Baylor Scott & White Health Family Medicine said the flu shot will help keep more flu cases from coming to our area hospitals and health clinics that are already combating COVID-19 .

“We want you to get your flu shot now. We don’t know when the flu will hit our community just like we didn’t know exactly when COVID would hit our community. We do know that the symptoms are really similar and so you know if you can prevent an illness you need to go get it now," said Dr. Greiner.

Baylor Scott & White Health is offering flu shot clinics throughout October. They are happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their College Station locations on University Drive and Arrington Road. They also have the walk-up flu shot clinic at their Boonville Road and Villa Maria Road locations in Bryan.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 they have a drive-thru flu shot clinic at their University Drive location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

