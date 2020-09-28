Local organization reminding parents about internet safety

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children are spending more time online now more than ever because of changes in their education.

Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) Executive Director Lauren Spitznagle says it’s a good time to remind parents that online predators have not gone away.

“It’s so important to be vigilant about your child’s safety and you never know what can happen who may contact them, what they may see, and what relationships they’re developing online,” said Spitznagle.

Child care facilities like the Dual After School Program are providing a space for online learners. Owner Heather Choate says this has brought a priority to online safety measures.

“If they’re not using a school given computer and they bring their personal computers we have already asked parents to put that parental guidance on their computers,” said Choate.

Spitznagle says SARC can provide parents with step by step instructions on how to put blocks on electronic devices in addition to giving advice on what to look out for in children’s behavior.

“It’s so crucial to have these conversations and remain open and honest with your children about what they can see online because it’s not going away,” said Spitznagle.

Choate says she and her staff continue to monitor student’s activities online just like she does at home with her own kids.

“I make sure that I am constantly monitoring what my children are seeing or playing whether it’s a video game or Youtube or whether it’s personal related or school-related,” said Choate. “Sometimes mom and dad are not so cool but I think that we need to learn how to communicate with our children in a way that is cool.”

For more online safety resources you can visit SARC’s website by clicking here or by calling 979-731-1000

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.