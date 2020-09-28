Advertisement

Local organization reminding parents about internet safety

Members of SARC say communication is key to protecting children.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Children are spending more time online now more than ever because of changes in their education.

Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) Executive Director Lauren Spitznagle says it’s a good time to remind parents that online predators have not gone away.

“It’s so important to be vigilant about your child’s safety and you never know what can happen who may contact them, what they may see, and what relationships they’re developing online,” said Spitznagle.

Child care facilities like the Dual After School Program are providing a space for online learners. Owner Heather Choate says this has brought a priority to online safety measures.

“If they’re not using a school given computer and they bring their personal computers we have already asked parents to put that parental guidance on their computers,” said Choate.

Spitznagle says SARC can provide parents with step by step instructions on how to put blocks on electronic devices in addition to giving advice on what to look out for in children’s behavior.

“It’s so crucial to have these conversations and remain open and honest with your children about what they can see online because it’s not going away,” said Spitznagle.

Choate says she and her staff continue to monitor student’s activities online just like she does at home with her own kids.

“I make sure that I am constantly monitoring what my children are seeing or playing whether it’s a video game or Youtube or whether it’s personal related or school-related,” said Choate. “Sometimes mom and dad are not so cool but I think that we need to learn how to communicate with our children in a way that is cool.”

For more online safety resources you can visit SARC’s website by clicking here or by calling 979-731-1000

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Santa’s Wonderland partners with College Station for new tourism effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
College Station is spending $150,000 in HOT Tax funds to bring more visitors to town.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/28

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local health experts not anticipating a flu vaccine shortage this season

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local organization reminding parents about internet safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Santa’s Wonderland partners with College Station for new tourism effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Local business owners say economic boost from Aggie Football roughly met expectations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Aggie Football brings a slight increase in revenue for local businesses,

Local

Local business holding free face mask drive-thru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The event will be on Sept. 29

News

Bryan ISD Teacher Appreciation Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Bryan ISD is celebrating all the hard work from their teachers with a Teacher Appreciation Week this week.

Local

Texas A&M to receive Higher Education Grant for students with intellectual disabilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The grant will enable to university to create or expand high quality, inclusive model comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs for students with intellectual disabilities, according to Sen. John Cornyn.

News

Local health experts not anticipating a flu vaccine shortage this season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
People are encouraged to get flu shots now.