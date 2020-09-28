Advertisement

Reason to Smile - September 28, 2020

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Johnny Martinez-Carroll. The Brazos Valley resident said he recently had his first book, The Silent Dreamer, published. He says it’s now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - September 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:08 AM CDT
|
By Tre Jones
This week’s Reason to Smile is about the celebration milestone. Jhase is smiling because his first birthday is coming up soon.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile – September 14, 2020

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT
This weeks reason to smile marks a huge accomplishment. This is Caleb Valdez and fought spine and brain cancer and was on life support for a month and many surgeries and had to learn to walk and talk and everything we take for granted.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - September 7, 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT
This week’s reason to smile is submitted by Stephanie Franco. She sent us this picture of these two kiddos smiling because they’re at a wedding celebrating a marriage.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - August 31, 2020

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT
This week’s Reason to Smile is to celebrate Cheri’s 25th anniversary at Kindercare. Her co-workers showed their appreciation by giving her a sign.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile- August 17, 2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
Reason to Smile- August 17, 2020

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - August 10, 2020

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
|
By Tre Jones
This week’s Reason to Smile is this extremely rare beautiful white monarch butterfly emerging from their cocoon at home here in Bryan.

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - August 3, 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT
This week’s Reason to Smile is 5-year-old PJ. He is a strong fighter battling leukemia.

Reason To Smile

Reason To Smile

Reason to Smile - July 20, 2020

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
This week’s Reason to Smile is a very photogenic baby calf recently born in College Station.