Reason to Smile - September 28, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile was sent to us from Johnny Martinez-Carroll. The Brazos Valley resident said he recently had his first book, The Silent Dreamer, published. He says it’s now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.