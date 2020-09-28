Santa’s Wonderland partners with College Station for new tourism effort

COLLEGE STATION Texas (KBTX) - College Station city officials are working on new plans to bring more business to town during Christmas. It’s a project to help recoup some of the losses from COVID-19.

Last week the city council approved spending $150,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds for a new partnership with Santa’s Wonderland.

“We know it’s been a very challenging year. The businesses are struggling and we want to do everything we can to help raise the tourism, especially for this time of the year,” said Scott Medlin, Santa’s Wonderland Founder and Owner.

Medlin said they are excited to partner with the city.

“We’re thrilled that they’re basically adding fuel to the campaign to be able to market to those visitors that we can bring in from Dallas, Fort Worth or Houston, Austin, San Antonio and really boost this local economy," Medlin said.

Christmas isn’t here yet but work is going on behind the scenes to make Santa’s Wonderland bigger than ever with new trails and theme park space.

“Santa’s Wonderland is averaging around 300,000 guests annually every single year and of course about 84 percent of those guests are coming from 50 miles or more around the State of Texas," said Medlin.

The city of College Station hopes a new partnership with Santa’s Wonderland will help them tap into those visitors.

“Help to ensure that those that are visiting Santa’s Wonderland from out of town stay in College Station and spend a couple of nights in town and enjoy Santa’s Wonderland and many of the other things there are to do in College Station,” said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

Nettles said about $50,000 in Hotel Occupancy Tax Funds will be used to sponsor a new College Station sign for the park’s new ice skating rink. That new rink is starting construction now.

The advertising campaign is part of a plan to make College Station the Christmas destination.

“We completely understand that our businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and are hoping that this will be a first step into recovery," Nettles said.

“This partnership will help us reach out to many, many communities," said Medlin.

The park is currently doubling their walking space and adding a walkable Christmas light path. They will be open Nov. 13 through Dec. 30.

