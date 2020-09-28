Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record
Her ‘Folklore’ album stays on top a 7th straight week
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Taylor Swift has something new to add to her long list of accomplishments.
Her latest album “Folklore” just topped the Billboard 200 for a seventh week.
That gives Swift a career total of 47 weeks at No. 1 on that chart.
It also breaks the old record for female artists, previously held by Whitney Houston.
Adele ranks third.
