Texas A&M to receive Higher Education Grant for students with intellectual disabilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is set to receive a $351,909 federal grant. The grant will enable to university to create or expand high quality, inclusive model comprehensive transition and postsecondary programs for students with intellectual disabilities, according to Sen. John Cornyn.

The grant funding comes through the Department of Education as part of the Transition and Postsecondary Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities (TPSID), and it is anticipated the grants will be sustained for a total of 5 years.

“It is crucial that Texas students are provided with the resources necessary to succeed as the school year starts back up,” said Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything in my power to ensure Texas A&M University can offer the best possible education for its students.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.