Treat of the Day: Courtney Thurman wins Grand Champion at Texas State Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, Courtney Thurman and the Brazos County 4-h club competed in various competitions at the State Fair of Texas.

Courtney had the distinct honor of being named Grand Champion in the Youth Market Goat Show.

Courtney beat out entrants from across the state to claim the title.

She will be selling her goat at the sale of champions on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.