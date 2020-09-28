Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Courtney Thurman wins Grand Champion at Texas State Fair

Treat of the Day: Courtney Thurman
Treat of the Day: Courtney Thurman(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, Courtney Thurman and the Brazos County 4-h club competed in various competitions at the State Fair of Texas.

Courtney had the distinct honor of being named Grand Champion in the Youth Market Goat Show.

Courtney beat out entrants from across the state to claim the title.

She will be selling her goat at the sale of champions on Friday.

