Wind Advisory in effect Monday

A windy Monday brings MUCH cooler weather to the Brazos Valley
A Wind Advisory for gusts over 30mph is in effect for the Brazos Valley Monday.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While we may have been given an appetizer or two over the past month, our first real taste (entree, if you will) of autumn has arrived Monday. The strong dip in the jetstream is bringing a good push of wind from the north - gusts to 30mph or above are possible throughout the day today.

If you haven’t already, strap down or bring in some of the lighter lawn furniture or decorations for the day.

Wind calms a great deal by this evening, and it will be much calmer to finish the week.

