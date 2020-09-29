Advertisement

Aggies face challenge at Alabama

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs in Tuscaloosa.

Texas A&M’s only win on Alabama’s home field came in 2012. In the last three meetings in Tuscaloosa the Aggies have been outscored by a combined total of 137-37. The numbers may not be in the Aggies favor but Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher expects his team to be up for the challenge. Fisher said, “They’ll come compete and play their tails off. I feel that 100 percent. I love our guys.” Fisher added, “We’ve had a good camp. We’ve got to play better than we did last week but at the same time those things happen but the thing about it we persevered and found ways to keep making plays, either side whatever we had to do to come out of that game with a win and there is something to be said about that to so that’s really good. We need to play well this week. I think our guys will be ready for the challenge and I love our guys and ready to compete.”

Texas A&M and Alabama are scheduled for a 2:30pm start Saturday afternoon. The game will be televised on KBTX.

