BCS Habitat for Humanity kicks off 6th annual pumpkin patch

The pumpkin patch is open Sept. 29 through Oct. 31
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity’s Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch opened Tuesday.

It’s located at 2301 E 29th St in Bryan. You can stop by Sunday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All proceeds to the pumpkin patch go towards BCS Habitat’s house sponsorship next year.

Habitat partners with low-income families in need across Brazos County to help build and buy affordable homes.

Executive Director Andy York says the pumpkin patch is a great way to share their mission with the community.

“It makes us a part of the community and it raises awareness for habitat," said York. "Before people give us money they need to care and that’s what it does. It’s another way for us to be out in the community and tell our story about habitat and to get that information to people and to have them associate habitat with the fun thing they do every fall.”

