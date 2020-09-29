Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Here’s why they call her the ‘Pumpkin Patch Queen'

Connie Flickinger has spent years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and she’s a big reason their pumpkin patch fundraisers are a success!
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patches are back! The annual fundraiser that runs September 29 through October 31 will help the non-profit organization place families into new homes in the BCS community.

One of the volunteers and organizers of the event is Connie Flickinger. She’s been working with Habitat for Humanity for a couple of decades now.

Click here for details on the pumpkin patches.

“They’re incredible. They do so much for the community,” said Flickinger. “I became involved right after college, so it’s been about 30 years now. Every family it’s just amazing how different this makes their lives.”

“She’s the first person to help out and the last person to take credit,” said nominator and friend Jane Sherman.

Flickinger’s work with the pumpkin patch project has earned her the nickname “Pumpkin Patch Queen” among her friends but her service extends far beyond Habitat for Humanity. She serves on a committee with Peace Lutheran Church, she brings meals to volunteers who work on Habitat homes, she helps with animal rescues, and has worked with other causes in the community including Tiny Hope Village.

Flickinger says attending Church and being involved in the Girl Scouts as a child is what helped push her towards a life of service to others.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Connie Flickinger with this week’s Be Remarkable Award! Watch the video above to see more of her story.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

