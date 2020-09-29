Brazos County Health District resumes reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 51 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 646 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,747 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

70.6 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 758 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 201 active probable cases and there have been 557 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6.453. There have been 70,048 tests performed.

There are currently eight Brazos County residents hospitalize.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 77 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 62 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 458

77802: 452

77803: 1,413

77807: 314

77808: 248

77840: 2,089

77845: 1,411

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 33 499 Brazos 646 6,453 Burleson 34 399 Grimes 45 32 Houston 8 422 Lee 17 221 Leon 37 240 Madison 0 722 Milam 8 498 Montgomery 1,576 10,912 Robertson 42 309 San Jacinto 4 227 Trinity 3 196 Walker 822 4,259 Waller 97 860 Washington 52 640

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 466 staffed hospital beds with 149 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 14 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 33 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 457 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 399 total cases, and 299 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 45 active cases. There have been 1,087 total cases, 1,010 recoveries and 32 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 422 total cases of COVID-19. There are 8 active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 221 cases, with 190 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 37 active cases. The county has 240 total cases, with 197 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 722 cases with 728 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 498 total cases and 487 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,576 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,912 total cases and 7,345 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 42 active COVID-19 cases, with 309 total cases. Currently, 264 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 196 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,259 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 822 cases are active in the community and 1,424 are recovered community cases. 2,013 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 97 active cases of COVID-19. There are 860 total cases and 763 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 640 total cases with 540 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 7 new cases and 209 active cases on Sept. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 67,570 active cases and 657,407 recoveries. There have been 739,222 total cases reported and 6,171,755 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,533 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 141,353 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

