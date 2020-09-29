Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a forgery/fraud case they are working.

According to the sheriff’s office, checks have been stolen and “washed” from the Brazos County Area and cashed in Harker Heights.

They have released video of the suspect in hopes that someone from the community will recognize the suspect.

If you have any information regarding these individuals please contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. To remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).

