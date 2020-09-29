Advertisement

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a forgery/fraud case they are working.

According to the sheriff’s office, checks have been stolen and “washed” from the Brazos County Area and cashed in Harker Heights.

They have released video of the suspect in hopes that someone from the community will recognize the suspect.

If you have any information regarding these individuals please contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. To remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District resumes reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A new food truck is hitting the streets in BCS.

News

Corrected school district COVID-19 data timeline missed; now data to be released ‘ASAP’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Parents of Texas schoolchildren are still waiting to learn how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in their students’ school districts.

Latest News

State

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 1 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.

News

COVID in Context: Rural counties not necessarily immune from high case rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
When planning your weekend or holiday travel across the state of Texas, remember to check the COVID-19 status of the county of your destination.

News

COVID in Context: Sept. 29

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/28

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local high school football players back on field after fiery crash last year

Updated: 13 hours ago
Both played for Rudder High School last year.

News

U.S. Surgeon General, HHS Deputy Secretary address nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
Government officials toured the FUJIFILM facility in College Station Monday.