Bryan, College Station asking for feedback on how to allocate new federal funding

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan and College Station are looking for resident’s feedback on how to allocate the second round of federal funding.

Bryan has received $603,226 and College Station has received $822,034 under the Community Development Block Grant program through the CARES Act.

Grant money from the first round went towards things like rent, mortgage, utilities, and small business assistance.

Both cities have surveys posted online that will help them decide where the next funding is needed the most.

“We need to know what’s going on with your situation," said Raney Whitewell College Station Community Development Analyst. "We’ve addressed rental needs and small business needs in the past but is there another need that we didn’t see coming that we need to address now? Our plan is to gather all the information from the citizens and then we formulate a plan and take it to council.”

Bryan is asking residents to complete the survey within the next two weeks. You can take that survey by clicking here.

College Station’s deadline to take the survey is October 9. You can take that survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.