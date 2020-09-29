Advertisement

Bryan, College Station asking for feedback on how to allocate new federal funding

Both cities are providing a short survey online.
(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan and College Station are looking for resident’s feedback on how to allocate the second round of federal funding.

Bryan has received $603,226 and College Station has received $822,034 under the Community Development Block Grant program through the CARES Act.

Grant money from the first round went towards things like rent, mortgage, utilities, and small business assistance.

Both cities have surveys posted online that will help them decide where the next funding is needed the most.

“We need to know what’s going on with your situation," said Raney Whitewell College Station Community Development Analyst. "We’ve addressed rental needs and small business needs in the past but is there another need that we didn’t see coming that we need to address now? Our plan is to gather all the information from the citizens and then we formulate a plan and take it to council.”

Bryan is asking residents to complete the survey within the next two weeks. You can take that survey by clicking here.

College Station’s deadline to take the survey is October 9. You can take that survey by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Here’s why they call her the ‘Pumpkin Patch Queen'

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Connie Flickinger has spent years volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and she’s a big reason their pumpkin patch fundraisers are a success!

News

Santa’s Wonderland partners with College Station for new tourism effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
College Station is spending $150,000 in HOT Tax funds to bring more visitors to town.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 9/28

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local health experts not anticipating a flu vaccine shortage this season

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Local organization reminding parents about internet safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Santa’s Wonderland partners with College Station for new tourism effort

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local organization reminding parents about internet safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
As more students log on to electronic devices throughout the day online safety is more important now than ever.

News

Local business owners say economic boost from Aggie Football roughly met expectations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Aggie Football brings a slight increase in revenue for local businesses,

Local

Local business holding free face mask drive-thru

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The event will be on Sept. 29

News

Bryan ISD Teacher Appreciation Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Bryan ISD is celebrating all the hard work from their teachers with a Teacher Appreciation Week this week.