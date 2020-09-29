Advertisement

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Residents say plants are taken from the pots and ripped from their gardens.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In a neighborhood that sits between East Villa Maria and 29th street residents say they’ve been waking up to a strange crime.

“For the past few weeks we’ve had a lot of plants stolen,” said Denise Bryant.

Just two weeks ago Bryant was able to catch someone on her ring doorbell.

“I saw what appeared to be a young man with my croton in his hand without the pot, opening my gate and going out very quickly with it,” said Bryant.

Bryant says the first time she was hit, it was her neighbor Carolyn Stigler who noticed first.

“I come outside and two of my plants are missing," said Stigler. “There’s dirt on the sidewalk right in front of where those plants were. They didn’t take the pots, didn’t take any of this other stuff but they took the two plants. I called Denise and said, ‘Okay we’ve got a problem, my plants are missing’.”

As recent as Monday other residents have had the same happen to them.

“I’d like to know how, why they’re doing this, I mean what are they doing with these plants?” said Stigler.

Bryant says she hopes they stop before someone gets hurt.

“It’s to the point where they’re risking their lives to do this. This is Texas and you know people are very protective of their property,” said Bryant.

Bryan Police say two reports have been filed this month.

