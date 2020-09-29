Advertisement

Corrected school district COVID-19 data timeline missed; now data to be released ‘ASAP’

(MGN)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents of Texas schoolchildren are still waiting to learn how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in their students’ school districts.

On Sept. 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the district-by-district data on COVID-19 infections collected by the Texas Education Agency.

That same day, DSHS withdrew the data, citing “issues."

Within a few days, a statement was added to the dashboard, acknowledging that nearly 500 cases from Texas public schools had not been initially reported on the website. These cases, the statement says, had been reported to the state by the districts, but because of issues with data integration, had been “inadvertently omitted” from the cumulative total.

Now, the cumulative data has been corrected, and, originally, the DSHS statement promised the corrected district-by-district data on Sept. 28, posted here.

Then, on Sept. 29, the statement on the website changed, removing the Monday deadline and promising the data “as soon as possible" instead.

The full statement on the DSHS TEA dashboard is below.

Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. This data will be updated weekly.

On Sept. 24, issues resulting from the integration of the school COVID case report data set with the school enrollment data set were identified in the school district data file. DSHS and TEA continue to work diligently to finalize the updated district-level case data file. It will be posted as soon as possible.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases for both students and staff have been updated to reflect case reports which had been submitted by school districts but not previously included in the data. These case reports were submitted by school districts between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2. These case reports were inadvertently omitted from the cumulative total. The number of cases reported for weeks prior to Sept. 20 have been updated to reflect these cases. DSHS updated the cumulative total to reflect the 275 student cases and 203 staff cases that were not previously counted.

KBTX’s previous reporting on the district COVID case data can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a forgery/fraud case they are working.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District resumes reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A new food truck is hitting the streets in BCS.

State

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 1 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Rural counties not necessarily immune from high case rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
When planning your weekend or holiday travel across the state of Texas, remember to check the COVID-19 status of the county of your destination.

News

COVID in Context: Sept. 29

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 9/28

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local high school football players back on field after fiery crash last year

Updated: 13 hours ago
Both played for Rudder High School last year.

News

U.S. Surgeon General, HHS Deputy Secretary address nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
Government officials toured the FUJIFILM facility in College Station Monday.

News

Local high school football players back on field after fiery crash last year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Last year, Brant Roberts and Gage Schwartz were injured in a head-on collision on Grassbur Road. The two played on the Rudder football team and the accident ended their seasons.