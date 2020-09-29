Corrected school district COVID-19 data timeline missed; now data to be released ‘ASAP’

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents of Texas schoolchildren are still waiting to learn how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in their students’ school districts.

On Sept. 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the district-by-district data on COVID-19 infections collected by the Texas Education Agency.

That same day, DSHS withdrew the data, citing “issues."

Within a few days, a statement was added to the dashboard, acknowledging that nearly 500 cases from Texas public schools had not been initially reported on the website. These cases, the statement says, had been reported to the state by the districts, but because of issues with data integration, had been “inadvertently omitted” from the cumulative total.

Now, the cumulative data has been corrected, and, originally, the DSHS statement promised the corrected district-by-district data on Sept. 28, posted here.

Then, on Sept. 29, the statement on the website changed, removing the Monday deadline and promising the data “as soon as possible" instead.

The full statement on the DSHS TEA dashboard is below.

Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses. This data will be updated weekly.

On Sept. 24, issues resulting from the integration of the school COVID case report data set with the school enrollment data set were identified in the school district data file. DSHS and TEA continue to work diligently to finalize the updated district-level case data file. It will be posted as soon as possible.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases for both students and staff have been updated to reflect case reports which had been submitted by school districts but not previously included in the data. These case reports were submitted by school districts between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2. These case reports were inadvertently omitted from the cumulative total. The number of cases reported for weeks prior to Sept. 20 have been updated to reflect these cases. DSHS updated the cumulative total to reflect the 275 student cases and 203 staff cases that were not previously counted.

KBTX’s previous reporting on the district COVID case data can be found here.

