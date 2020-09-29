Advertisement

COVID in Context: Rural counties not necessarily immune from high case rates

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When planning your weekend or holiday travel across the state of Texas, remember to check the COVID-19 status of the county of your destination.

While case counts seem lower in some more rural counties, the Texas Tribune COVID data tracker uses a heat map to compare the cases-per-capita in each county, suggesting that some rural counties are seeing similarly high infection rates compared to more rural areas.

