COVID in Context: Rural counties not necessarily immune from high case rates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When planning your weekend or holiday travel across the state of Texas, remember to check the COVID-19 status of the county of your destination.

While case counts seem lower in some more rural counties, the Texas Tribune COVID data tracker uses a heat map to compare the cases-per-capita in each county, suggesting that some rural counties are seeing similarly high infection rates compared to more rural areas.

Tune in for COVID in Context, Monday-Friday on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.