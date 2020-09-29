Advertisement

Four Aggies Headed to MLB Postseason

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Four Aggies are headed to the Major League Baseball Postseason, which commences Tuesday with American League Wild Card Series.

Three players have their teams headed to the American League side of the playoff bracket, including Tyler Naquin (Cleveland Indians), Brooks Raley (Houston Astros) and Ross Stripling (Toronto Blue Jays). A.J. Minter will pitch for the Atlanta Braves on the National League side.

This season, the playoffs begins with a best-of-three Wild Card Series featuring eight teams in each league. Beginning Tuesday, Naquin and the Indians host the New York Yankees, Raley and the Astros travel to the Minnesota Twins and Stripling and the Blue Jays trek to the Tampa Bay Rays. The NL series start the next day, including Minter and the Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds.

The Maroon & White had six players see action in the truncated 2020 season. In addition to the four headed to the playoffs, Daniel Mengden saw limited action with the Oakland Athletics and Michael Wacha spent his first season pitching for the New York Mets.

Zach DeLoach (Seattle Mariners), Ryan Hendrix (Reds), Corbin Martin (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Braden Shewmake (Braves) were on the cusp of Major League action, spending the past few months at the designated alternate training sites for the abbreviated campaign.

The Aggies seeing Major League action in 2020:

DANIEL MENGDEN, pitcher (Oakland Athletics)

In his fifth Major League season, all with the A’s, Mengden pitched in four games, including one start. He posted a 0-1 record with a 3.65 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.

A.J. MINTER, pitcher (Atlanta Braves)

Minter was a key cog in the backend of the Braves' bullpen in his fourth season. He appeared in 22 games, logging a 1-1 record with a 0.83 ERA, 1.108 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

TYLER NAQUIN, outfielder (Cleveland Indians)

In his fifth Major League season, all with the Indians, Naquin appeared in 40 games, logging 15 runs and 20 RBI. He batted .218 with eight doubles, one triple and four home runs.

BROOKS RALEY, pitcher (Houston Astros)

A mid-season trade brought Raley back to the Lone Star State from the Cincinnati. Raley settled into the Astros' bullpen, working in 17 games, posting an 0-1 record with a 3.94 ERA, 0.750 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16.0 innings. He logged his first career save on September 17.

ROSS STRIPLING, pitcher (Toronto Blue Jays)

A mid-season trade sent Stripling to the Great White North. He started the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 3-1 record with a 5.61 ERA and 27 strikeouts in seven starts. After the trade, he worked five games for the Blue Jays, including two starts.

MICHAEL WACHA, pitcher (New York Mets)

Wacha pitched in eight games for the Mets, including seven starts. He logged a 1-4 record with 37 strikeouts in 34.0 innings.

