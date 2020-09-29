Let’s do it again! Another cool start on the way

Look. We could go on and on about why this is happening and what is causing that...but here’s the skinny: this pristine weather continues for a few more days. The air is SUPER dry. That combined with clear skies and a calm wind -- temperatures are set to fall down to the low 50s for much of the Brazos Valley by sunrise Wednesday. Upper 40s will likely check in on thermometers in more rural portions of the Central and Northern Brazos Valley. Pure blue skies remain in place Wednesday, but a southwesterly wind takes over. That should be what it takes to push afternoon highs back to the seasonable mid-80s by afternoon.

A weak, reinforcing front is expected to briefly turn the wind back out of the northeast Thursday evening. That is the insurance to keep morning 50s and afternoon low 80s in place for the start of the weekend. Forecast models diverge a bit by weekend’s end and into next week. For now, plan on a more seasonable feel around here -- morning low 60s, afternoon low-to-mid 80s. Nothing set in stone, but tropical activity may develop in the northern Caribbean by the weekend. The odds for impacts to Texas are very low currently, but that may help increase the cloud cover by the middle to end of next week. Still a lot of “pie-in-the-sky” type details to monitor there...

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 86. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Low: 59. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

