Lightning beat Stars 2-0, claim Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup, as the National Hockey League became the first major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic.

Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the first with assists from longtime standouts Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman. Key trade-deadline addition Blake Coleman killed a penalty and scored on an odd-man rush, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy shut down Dallas.

It’s the second championship in franchise history for Tampa Bay.

