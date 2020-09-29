Advertisement

Local high school football players back on field after fiery crash last year


Two local high school football players are back on the field after a vehicle crash last year.

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brant Roberts and Gage Schwartz were injured in a head-on collision on Grassbur Road last September. The two played on the Rudder High School football team and the crash ended their seasons.

“As we hit, I just went blank and I couldn’t move. I didn’t think I was going to live, but you know, God has a plan for everything,” said Roberts.

“It was a scary situation for sure but everything happens for a reason,” said Schwartz.

The two would spend the season on the sidelines together. Schwartz broke his femur, foot, and knuckles. Roberts suffered from a cracked L3 and L2 vertebrae.

“It sucked watching everybody,” said Roberts.

“It was very hard. We definitely leaned on each other, but I just hated that he had to be in the car with me,” said Shcwartz.

After months of rehab, Roberts recovered in time for baseball season. Now they’re both back on the football field.

Roberts is now the starting quarterback at Centerville High School, helping lead the Tigers to a 4-1 record so far this season.

“It feels great. I’m back and with my teammates like I never left,” said Roberts.

Schwartz is back with the Rangers playing safety for a 1-0 Rudder squad.

“It’s been amazing. It’s like football has been my favorite thing my whole life and it’s just feels great to be able to play again. I didn’t think I was going to be able to play so being able to play again just feels great,” said Schwartz.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

