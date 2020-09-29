Micheal Clemons’ football journey

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of the bright spots in Texas A&M’s season-opening victory over Vanderbilt was the stellar defensive play from from Senior Micheal Clemons. The Aggie had two fourth quarter sacks, including one late that helped seal the win. Clemons has had quite the journey to get to this point.

The defensive end said it was that sack late in the fourth quarter was meaningful, but mostly for the team’s momentum. “Whether it was me or anybody else, I was just happy that as a defense, we helped seal the game,” said Clemons.

Micheal Clemons' growth and leadership is something his coaches and teammates have raved about this year.

“Me and Mike came in together. He always has a smile on his face. He’s always pushing me to go harder. That’s one guy that’s a big leader on this team, and I was very excited when he got those two sacks,” said defensive lineman Jayden Peevy.

“Micheal’s had a great camp. He’s been one of our leaders. He’s really done a great job, played hard, had the big sack and was in on another one. He made big plays. The guy has done a really, really good job and is really understanding the importance of being a senior leader,” said A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Clemons said one of the biggest areas of improvement has been his mental focus that he’s worked on during the pandemic.

“Last year in the bowl game I did pretty well. And leading up to this year in quarantine, I was just really focused on the mental aspect of the game instead of the physical aspect of the game,” Clemons reflected.

And on the physical side, the senior defensive end has had quite the transformation. He started his college career at Cisco College.

“I went to Junior College out of high school because I actually played running back in high school. I used to tote the rock a little bit. Then I switched to defense my senior year, and the first game I tore my groin. I had no film as a linebacker, so I went to Junior College. I switched to defensive end as soon as I went to Junior College, so I never played a snap of defensive end, ever,” said Clemons.

After putting on over 100 pounds since high school, Clemons has only been playing defensive end for a few years, but his raw ability will certainly catch the eyes of scouts at the next level.

“I do not think that I’ve come close to reaching my full potential. I think that at any point in the game you can always get better. Especially me. I think that my ceiling is high, and I’m excited for where I’m going,” said Clemons.

The nicknamed “Cyclops Clemons” has had an uphill battle while having to bounce back from injuries, but it’s his mindset that helps him persevere.

“I’ve always been confident that God gave me an opportunity. He continues to give me opportunities, so I want to take advantage of it. I love this school. I love my coaches. I love my teammates, so I would love to win with them,” said Clemons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.