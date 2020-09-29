Advertisement

Micheal Clemons’ football journey

From a high school running back to starting on the defensive line for Texas A&M, Micheal Clemons has had quite the football journey.
Micheal Clemons celebrates after a key 4th quarter sack against Vanderbilt.
Micheal Clemons celebrates after a key 4th quarter sack against Vanderbilt.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of the bright spots in Texas A&M’s season-opening victory over Vanderbilt was the stellar defensive play from from Senior Micheal Clemons. The Aggie had two fourth quarter sacks, including one late that helped seal the win. Clemons has had quite the journey to get to this point.

The defensive end said it was that sack late in the fourth quarter was meaningful, but mostly for the team’s momentum. “Whether it was me or anybody else, I was just happy that as a defense, we helped seal the game,” said Clemons.

Micheal Clemons' growth and leadership is something his coaches and teammates have raved about this year.

“Me and Mike came in together. He always has a smile on his face. He’s always pushing me to go harder. That’s one guy that’s a big leader on this team, and I was very excited when he got those two sacks,” said defensive lineman Jayden Peevy.

“Micheal’s had a great camp. He’s been one of our leaders. He’s really done a great job, played hard, had the big sack and was in on another one. He made big plays. The guy has done a really, really good job and is really understanding the importance of being a senior leader,” said A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Clemons said one of the biggest areas of improvement has been his mental focus that he’s worked on during the pandemic.

“Last year in the bowl game I did pretty well. And leading up to this year in quarantine, I was just really focused on the mental aspect of the game instead of the physical aspect of the game,” Clemons reflected.

And on the physical side, the senior defensive end has had quite the transformation. He started his college career at Cisco College.

“I went to Junior College out of high school because I actually played running back in high school. I used to tote the rock a little bit. Then I switched to defense my senior year, and the first game I tore my groin. I had no film as a linebacker, so I went to Junior College. I switched to defensive end as soon as I went to Junior College, so I never played a snap of defensive end, ever,” said Clemons.

After putting on over 100 pounds since high school, Clemons has only been playing defensive end for a few years, but his raw ability will certainly catch the eyes of scouts at the next level.

“I do not think that I’ve come close to reaching my full potential. I think that at any point in the game you can always get better. Especially me. I think that my ceiling is high, and I’m excited for where I’m going,” said Clemons.

The nicknamed “Cyclops Clemons” has had an uphill battle while having to bounce back from injuries, but it’s his mindset that helps him persevere.

“I’ve always been confident that God gave me an opportunity. He continues to give me opportunities, so I want to take advantage of it. I love this school. I love my coaches. I love my teammates, so I would love to win with them,” said Clemons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies face challenge at Alabama

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Sports

Aggies face challenge at Alabama

Updated: 1 hours ago
The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Sports

NFL’s Texans to allow fans for Vikings game

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports

Lightning beat Stars 2-0, claim Cup

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup, as the National Hockey League became the first major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic.

Latest News

News

Local high school football players back on field after fiery crash last year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Last year, Brant Roberts and Gage Schwartz were injured in a head-on collision on Grassbur Road. The two played on the Rudder football team and the accident ended their seasons.

Sports

Four Aggies Headed to MLB Postseason

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Four Aggies are headed to the Major League Baseball Postseason, which commences Tuesday with American League Wild Card Series.

Sports

Aggies can’t afford same mistakes against Alabama

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M Football opened the season with a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the prettiest win.

Sports

Aggies can’t afford same mistakes against Alabama

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Football opened the season with a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the prettiest win. A&M had several costly penalties and turnovers that kept the game close the entire time. Now, the Aggies have a much bigger challenge ahead of them taking on second-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Sports

Women’s Basketball Ranked 14th in espnW’s Way-Too-Early Ranking

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranks 14th in espnW’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 as released by the platform Monday morning.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after week 5

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 5. Bremond dropped from the rankings this week, and College Station made its first appearance after a dominating season-opening win over Hutto.