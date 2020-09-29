Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New restaurants are calling College Station home. Multiple restaurants are being planned and several have recently opened.

Everything from burgers to barbecue, coffee shops to Chicago-style pizza many new restaurants are expanding into College Station.

Things may have slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic but businesses are still looking to make a new mark in Aggieland. Boomtown BBQ Company recently opened on Texas Avenue expanding from Beaumont.

”We’ve been looking around at other cities in Texas. College towns, our oldest daughter graduated from A&M in 2015 so we were familiar with the area," said Owner Emily Swanson.

Swanson said coming to College Station was an opportunity they didn’t want to miss. But COVID-19 has made it harder.

“We were expecting to open a lot sooner than August and hoping to have everything kind of settled before school started back you know in the fall... We’re a little bit different," said Swanson. “I mean we are BBQ but BBQ I guess would be the main ingredient, but then we take the BBQ and we do things different things with it than your traditional you know BBQ restaurants."

Just a little further down Texas, Fat Papa’s, an Italian concept will move into the former Urban Bricks pizza location across the street from the Kohl’s shopping area.

Work at Chimney Hill continues with a new Five Guys Burgers and Snooze Breakfast place coming soon on University Drive near Starbucks.

“Several of these projects were actually planned to, they were in plans before COVID-19 and we’re delayed so we’re really excited to see these moving forward and coming to fruition now," said Aubrey Nettles, College Station Economic Development Manager.

Swanson said she’s optimistic about the future here.

“Definitely just a slower start but we’re doing good," Swanson said. “I really am positive about it. I think yes eventually things will get back to normal and I mean this is a new normal right now."

At Wellborn Road near Deacon Drive a new Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop as well as Dutch Brothers Coffee are being built beside each other.

At Jones Crossing on Wellborn Road there’s a new Wing Stop and Jersey Mike’s location.

1860 Italia is a new restaurant on Arrington Road near Gold’s Gym and Tad’s is coming soon to William D. Fitch near Lowe’s.

A new Chipotle and Starbucks are also coming to Wellborn Road at Southwest Parkway.

There are also plans to fill some empty commercial space for businesses that have gone under this year. City staff said they’re working to have a new Mexican restaurant to replace where Abuelo’s was on University Drive.

