New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crack-A-Lackin BBQ is a new BBQ food truck in Bryan/College Station serving up fresh Texas-style barbeque, sides, and desserts.

The BBQ food truck is outfitted with its own pit because Paul McBride, Crack-A-Lackin BBQ owner, wants guests to have the same experience of smelling the pit and experiencing the fresh food at his truck like they would at a classic BBQ restaurant. McBride built his custom truck alongside his father.

The food they create inside is a family affair for the McBrides, and you can taste the passion.

“Every time we cook we try to improve on it every time. We just want to make sure we’re serving food that is fresh and hot and something that has not been sitting out. We want to make sure the customer is happy with the food.”

Crack-A-Lackin BBQ features brisket, ribs, creamy jalapeno corn, dessert, and more.

Currently, Crack-A-Lackin BBQ is not located at one set location every day. However, during Texas A&M home football games, you can find them at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.

If you would like to book Crack-A-Lackin BBQ for an event or have them come to your location, you can contact them at (979) 209-9495 or email them at crackalackin2016@gmail.com.

