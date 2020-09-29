Advertisement

New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

Crack-A-Lackin BBQ
Crack-A-Lackin BBQ(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crack-A-Lackin BBQ is a new BBQ food truck in Bryan/College Station serving up fresh Texas-style barbeque, sides, and desserts.

The BBQ food truck is outfitted with its own pit because Paul McBride, Crack-A-Lackin BBQ owner, wants guests to have the same experience of smelling the pit and experiencing the fresh food at his truck like they would at a classic BBQ restaurant. McBride built his custom truck alongside his father.

The food they create inside is a family affair for the McBrides, and you can taste the passion.

“Every time we cook we try to improve on it every time. We just want to make sure we’re serving food that is fresh and hot and something that has not been sitting out. We want to make sure the customer is happy with the food.”

Paul McBride Crack-A-Lackin BBQ owner

Crack-A-Lackin BBQ features brisket, ribs, creamy jalapeno corn, dessert, and more.

Crack-A-Lackin BBQ is a food truck now open in the B/CS area! They even have their smoker right on the truck! You can find them at the Hilton Garden Inn on Texas A&M home football gamedays!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Currently, Crack-A-Lackin BBQ is not located at one set location every day. However, during Texas A&M home football games, you can find them at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel.

If you would like to book Crack-A-Lackin BBQ for an event or have them come to your location, you can contact them at (979) 209-9495 or email them at crackalackin2016@gmail.com.

