New College Station City Hall taking shape

Beams are being installed on the new building.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s new City Hall is taking shape.

Steel beams started being put into place on Friday according to city staff.

That work to install beams is continuing this week. The new $39.3 million City Hall is on schedule to be finished in the Spring of 2022.

We have our previous story on the groundbreaking here.

