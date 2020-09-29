Advertisement

NFL’s Texans to allow fans for Vikings game

NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
(AP) - The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The move comes after the Texans played without fans in their home opener on Sept. 20. The number of fans permitted is about 20% of stadium capacity. The team expects to allow the same number of fans at each of the remaining seven home games.

Fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks while in the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. No tailgating will be allowed.

