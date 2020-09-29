NFL’s Texans to allow fans for Vikings game

(AP) - The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The move comes after the Texans played without fans in their home opener on Sept. 20. The number of fans permitted is about 20% of stadium capacity. The team expects to allow the same number of fans at each of the remaining seven home games.

Fans age 10 and older will be required to wear masks while in the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. No tailgating will be allowed.

