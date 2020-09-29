Treat of the Day: New Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Deputy Scott Foltermann is the newest member of the Brazos County Sheriff’s office.

He was sworn in at a ceremony yesterday.

Deputy Foltermann is born and raised in Brazos County.

In 2006, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 2011 and completed three tours of duty.

After serving in the USMC, Deputy Foltermann contracted for six more deployments.

He returned back to the area in 2014 and now looks forward to protecting our local community.

