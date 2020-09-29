Advertisement

Treat of the Day: New Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Deputy Scott Foltermann is the newest member of the Brazos County Sheriff’s office.

He was sworn in at a ceremony yesterday.

Deputy Foltermann is born and raised in Brazos County.

In 2006, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served until 2011 and completed three tours of duty.

After serving in the USMC, Deputy Foltermann contracted for six more deployments.

He returned back to the area in 2014 and now looks forward to protecting our local community.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Multiple new restaurants are coming to College Station soon.

News

Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan company is donating masks and face shields to law enforcement, municipalities and the public.

News

Voting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/29

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/29

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a forgery/fraud case they are working.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District resumes reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A new food truck is hitting the streets in BCS.

News

Corrected school district COVID-19 data timeline missed; now data to be released ‘ASAP’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Parents of Texas schoolchildren are still waiting to learn how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in their students’ school districts.

State

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 7 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.