U.S. Surgeon General, HHS Deputy Secretary address nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Government officials toured the FUJIFILM facility in College Station Monday.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in College Station
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan visit FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in College Station(Christine Jackman)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Government officials, including the United States Surgeon General, visited Aggieland Monday afternoon to tour FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, along with Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan, and Congressman Bill Flores, walked around the facility for a behind the scenes look at the place that will mass manufacture the potential COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax.

After the tour, Adams said he has a feeling of hope.

“I hear a lot of doom and gloom. I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful because we know how to suppress transmission of the virus. It’s what I call my three W’s: washing your hands, wearing a mask, and watching your distance. But we also are near the finish line for a vaccine,” said Adams.

Adams says that when it is time for the general public to receive the vaccine, it is important to get it to protect each other from another spread.

“They are the greatest public health advancement of the last 50 years," said Adams. "One of the main reasons we have people who are hesitant is because vaccines have been so darn successful that nobody sees anyone dying of polio anymore. No one sees anyone dying of measles anymore.”

Congressman Flores echoed Adams' statements, making it clear that the purpose of the vaccine is to keep the public safe.

“There’s no vaccine that is going to come out for the American people that is not going to be safe and effective," said Flores. "If there is any political commentary the other way, that is just false. It is going to go through the normal regulatory process.”

When asked about who would receive the vaccine first, Adams says they are narrowing that down now, but that it will most likely be healthcare and front line workers, followed by vulnerable populations.

“If we protect them, when they are at highest risk, that’s not only the right thing to do but it also prevents them from spreading it to other people who they interact with,” said Adams.

FUJIFILM expects to begin mass manufacturing the vaccine by the end of 2020, beginning of 2021.

