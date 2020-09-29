Advertisement

Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

The local company has switched some of their manufacturing capacity to medical supplies.
A Bryan company is donating masks and face shields.
A Bryan company is donating masks and face shields.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan-based business is helping police and the public during the pandemic.

Versacarry makes gun holsters and other accessories. On Tuesday the company started a donation drive of PPE items like masks and face shields. College Station Police were there in the morning to pick up those supplies. The company also had a drive-thru, donating items to the public. They’ve switched some of their manufacturing capacity to make much needed medical items during COVID-19.

“We’re just happy to do our part," said Justin Sitz, Versacarry CEO and Owner. “We’re happy to be able to donate back. We live here ourselves. These are not only our friends and families but these are our neighbors and these are their family that we support in the community.”

”It’s been real awesome since the beginning of this," said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department. “The support we’ve gotten from many members in our community and Versacarry reached out to us about a week or so ago.”

They will continue to donate to law enforcement and municipalities until they reach their goal of $350,000 worth of supplies.

We have more about Versacarry and their efforts here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: New Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The Brazos County Sheriff's Office recently swore in their newest member.

News

Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Multiple new restaurants are coming to College Station soon.

News

Voting

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/29

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/29

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in stolen checks case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a forgery/fraud case they are working.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District resumes reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

New BBQ food truck serving the BCS area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A new food truck is hitting the streets in BCS.

News

Corrected school district COVID-19 data timeline missed; now data to be released ‘ASAP’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Parents of Texas schoolchildren are still waiting to learn how many COVID-19 cases have been reported in their students’ school districts.

State

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 7 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.