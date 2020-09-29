Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan-based business is helping police and the public during the pandemic.

Versacarry makes gun holsters and other accessories. On Tuesday the company started a donation drive of PPE items like masks and face shields. College Station Police were there in the morning to pick up those supplies. The company also had a drive-thru, donating items to the public. They’ve switched some of their manufacturing capacity to make much needed medical items during COVID-19.

“We’re just happy to do our part," said Justin Sitz, Versacarry CEO and Owner. “We’re happy to be able to donate back. We live here ourselves. These are not only our friends and families but these are our neighbors and these are their family that we support in the community.”

”It’s been real awesome since the beginning of this," said Officer Tristen Lopez with the College Station Police Department. “The support we’ve gotten from many members in our community and Versacarry reached out to us about a week or so ago.”

They will continue to donate to law enforcement and municipalities until they reach their goal of $350,000 worth of supplies.

We have more about Versacarry and their efforts here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.