A piece of Bryan High School history is up for auction

Viking pride can be yours if you have the highest bid in the online only auction.
A piece of Bryan High School gym floor up for auction.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A portion of Bryan High School History is up for auction. A piece of the 50-year-old gym floor can be yours if you have one of the highest bids. Hail damaged the roof and gym floor back in May of 2020 prompting Bryan ISD to replace the flooring.

In a statement from Bryan ISD the school district says “Some of the best memories that Bryan High School Viking pride and tradition are built on have taken place on the hardwood of the original gym floor.”

The auction is online-only with bids starting at $5.00.

The proceeds from the auction will raise funds for additional school programs and equipment. "They’re going to go back to the district. We always have a lot of needs in the district. Right now with COVID we’re purchasing a lot of iPads, computers, and those kinds of things. Said Janice Williamson, Executive Director of Athletics for Bryan ISD.

If you’d like to own a piece of the original Bryan High gym floor you can find the link here., but you better hurry. The auction closes at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

