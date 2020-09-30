Brazos County Health Officials report 39 new cases of COVID-19 today

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 632 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,800 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

64.1 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 770 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 193 active probable cases and there have been 577 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,492. There have been 72,236 tests performed.

Six Brazos County residents are currently receiving treatment for the virus in local hospitals.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 50 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 460

77802: 455

77803: 1,416

77807: 316

77808: 250

77840: 2,104

77845: 1,423

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 20 499 Brazos 632 6,492 Burleson 37 342 Grimes 45 1,091 Houston 9 423 Lee 168 341 Leon 40 244 Madison 0 719 Milam 9 509 Montgomery 1,458 10,996 Robertson 74 355 San Jacinto 4 227 Trinity 3 196 Walker 806 4,259 Waller 33 856 Washington 53 641

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 481 staffed hospital beds with 151 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 21 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 20 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 470 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 342 total cases, and 299 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 45 active cases. There have been 1,091 total cases, 1,014 recoveries and 32 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 423 total cases of COVID-19. There are 9 active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

According to the Lee County Facebook page, the county has reported 168 active cases. The county has a total of 341 cases, with 40 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 244 total cases, with 198 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 719 cases with 728 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 509 total cases and 500 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,996 total cases and 7,409 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 74 active COVID-19 cases, with 355 total cases. Currently, 278 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 196 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,259 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 806 cases are active in the community and 1,459 are recovered community cases. 1,994 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 33 active cases of COVID-19. There are 856 total cases and 809 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 53 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 641 total cases with 540 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 14 new cases and 188 active cases on Sept. 27.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 27, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 68,032 active cases and 661,038 recoveries. There have been 743,284 total cases reported and 6,708,973 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,604 Texans have died from COVID-19.

252 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 141,353 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 29 at 5:25 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

