Bryan ISD announces cancellation of College Park game due to positive COVID 19 case and close contact

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson told KBTX Sports Tuesday evening that a positive COVID 19 case and close contact has caused them to cancel Bryan High Schools Thursday night varsity football game with College Park down in Shenandoah.

It’s not known if Tuesday’s announcement will have an affect on next Thursday’s home game against Lake Creek.

The Vikings won their season opener last Friday with a 31-20 come from behind win over Waller at Merrill Green Stadium.

