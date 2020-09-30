Caught on Camera: Pair of armed robberies at Burleson County businesses

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking for help identifying three men who participated in armed robberies at two convenience stores Monday night in Burleson County.

Officers were first called to a convenience store on Highway 36 in Somerville just before 10:00 p.m. They say three masked men in hoodies held a store clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash.

Then, Caldwell Police say they got a call about an hour later at a second convenience store on Highway 21 where another clerk was also held at gunpoint.

Based on the videos, it does not appear that any employees working at the time of the robberies were physically injured.

Anyone with information about the suspects or robberies is asked to contact Caldwell Police.

