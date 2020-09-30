Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Pair of armed robberies at Burleson County businesses

Police are asking for help identifying three men who participated in armed robberies at two convenience stores Monday night in Burleson County.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking for help identifying three men who participated in armed robberies at two convenience stores Monday night in Burleson County.

Officers were first called to a convenience store on Highway 36 in Somerville just before 10:00 p.m. They say three masked men in hoodies held a store clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash.

Then, Caldwell Police say they got a call about an hour later at a second convenience store on Highway 21 where another clerk was also held at gunpoint.

Based on the videos, it does not appear that any employees working at the time of the robberies were physically injured.

Anyone with information about the suspects or robberies is asked to contact Caldwell Police.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A piece of Bryan High School history is up for auction

Updated: moments ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Viking pride can be yours if you have the highest bid in the online only auction.

News

College Station police investigating back-to-back robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The crimes occurred Monday night in separate neighborhoods, according to police.

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Several residents in a Bryan neighborhood are dealing with a thief who has a green thumb.

News

BCS Habitat for Humanity kicks off 6th annual pumpkin patch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BCS Habitat for Humanity is selling pumpkins and all proceeds go towards their next project.

Latest News

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The new city hall should be finished in the Spring of 2022.

News

Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Caldwell Police investigating pair of armed robberies in Burleson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.