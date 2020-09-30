Celebrate fall at P-6 Farms

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) -The “Fall Days and Corn Maze" is in full swing at P-6 Farms in Montgomery and is enjoyable for all ages.

This year the farm is celebrating its 10th anniversary and to commemorate they have dedicated the design of the corn maze to their dedication to agriculture.

Within the large corn maze are two corn mazes that vary in difficulty.

If you are worried you might get lost inside the maze, don’t worry!

The farm has “corn cops” who well help guests navigate the maze and get out safely, according to P-6 Farms owner Carey Poole.

Other activities at the farm for the fall include “U-pick’em”, pumpkins and flowers.

There are also several areas in the farm that are great for photo ops like the flower patch, pumpkin house, and etc.

Finally, there are games, farm animals, apple blasters, a glass funhouse, duck races, and much more to enjoy, too. Click here to view all the activities.

“Our environment is warm and friendly and it is like a redneck Disney world, and there is no better place on earth than Montgomery, than p-6 farms,” said Poole.

This year the fall days will only be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fall days will run until Sunday, Nov. 8. Tickets must be purchased online. Click here to purchase tickets.

P-6 Farms is located at 9963 Poole’s Road in Montgomery.

To call contact P-6 Farms, their number is 936-597-6062.

