City officials update 2020 Census count, say more self-response is needed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - City officials in Brazos County are pushing the need for self-reporting and filling out the 2020 Census to help ensure proper federal funding and state and national representation.

Jade Broadax, the Staff Planner at the City of College Station, says the city’s self-response is at 54.9%. Allison Kay, Staff Planner with the City of Bryan, says they are reporting 60.6% self-response. To help fill in that gap to get to 100%, door-knockers with the Census bureau are going around and trying to reach every resident.

Broadnax says sometimes when the door is not answered, census workers have to take an educated guess. That is why she says it is important to make sure you get online, on the phone, or mail in a census response.

By filling out the census, different parts of the community like schools, hospitals, roadwork, and local organizations can be affected.

Time is running out to respond to the #2020Census. Help ensure everyone is counted by reminding your friends and family to complete the census today. Respond now at https://t.co/nzqhoc1xHM. pic.twitter.com/BkjVOa0FZV — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) September 28, 2020

Voices for Children, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Brazos Valley, is one of the many local organizations that rely on federal funding based on the census count.

“It is an opportunity for our community to access resources and funding from federal levels. If we don’t take advantage when we are given a chance like this year in our census, we really are missing the boat,” said CASA Executive Director Kimberly Martinez.

Martinez says they are stretched incredibly thin financially because of the changes this year involving the pandemic. She says that now, more than ever, they need financial help to make sure they can continue serving the youngest citizens in our growing community.

"Find them permanent homes as soon as possible, keep them as close to their families as they possibly can, but keep them safe and have them raised in a healthy prosperous kind of environment that all children need to grow up in to be good healthy adults,” said Martinez.

The final date to respond is October 5. To fill out your census online, or find out how to respond on the phone or in the mail, click here.

