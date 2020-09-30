Advertisement

College Station police investigating back-to-back robberies

The crimes occurred Monday night in separate neighborhoods, according to police.
If you have any information which could help investigators solve these crimes, please call (979) 764-3600.
If you have any information which could help investigators solve these crimes, please call (979) 764-3600.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station police are investigating two robberies Monday night in separate neighborhoods.

The first was reported at 11:01 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1501 Holleman Drive. Police say three men armed with a gun went into an apartment and left with property taken from the residence.

The second robbery was reported an hour later at a home in the 3600 block of Davidson Drive. Police say three men armed with a gun went into the home.

If you have any information which could help investigators solve these crimes, please call (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Several residents in a Bryan neighborhood are dealing with a thief who has a green thumb.

News

BCS Habitat for Humanity kicks off 6th annual pumpkin patch

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BCS Habitat for Humanity is selling pumpkins and all proceeds go towards their next project.

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
The new city hall should be finished in the Spring of 2022.

News

Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Caldwell Police investigating pair of armed robberies in Burleson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Habitat for Humanity kicks off 6th annual pumpkin patch

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/29

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.