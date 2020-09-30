College Station police investigating back-to-back robberies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station police are investigating two robberies Monday night in separate neighborhoods.

The first was reported at 11:01 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1501 Holleman Drive. Police say three men armed with a gun went into an apartment and left with property taken from the residence.

The second robbery was reported an hour later at a home in the 3600 block of Davidson Drive. Police say three men armed with a gun went into the home.

If you have any information which could help investigators solve these crimes, please call (979) 764-3600.

