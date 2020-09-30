COVID in Context: How has Brazos County’s positivity rate changed during the pandemic?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the Brazos County Health Department began tracking COVID-19 testing positivity rate in mid-April, the overall trendline has been on the rise. However, in recent weeks, the rate has begun to fall.

Brazos Co. Positivity Rate (KBTX)

Positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

Tune in for COVID in Context Monday-Friday on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.