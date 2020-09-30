Advertisement

COVID in Context: How has Brazos County’s positivity rate changed during the pandemic?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since the Brazos County Health Department began tracking COVID-19 testing positivity rate in mid-April, the overall trendline has been on the rise. However, in recent weeks, the rate has begun to fall.

Brazos Co. Positivity Rate
Brazos Co. Positivity Rate(KBTX)

Positivity rate is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

