Domestic disturbance ends with couple in jail accused of dealing drugs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station couple is in jail after police say a domestic dispute turned into a drug arrest.

Officers were called out to the Redmond Drive apartment around 10 a.m Tuesday.

Peyton Johnson, 18, and Julius Howard, 19, were yelling and police ended up breaking through the door to get inside. While figuring out the situation, authorities say they saw a large amount of drugs sitting out in the residence.

After getting a search warrant, police reportedly found prepackaged THC, half a pound of marijuana, and almost 400 pills of meth.

Both Johnson and Howard are charged with two manufacture and delivery charges, along with several other charges.

