DPS says pair arrested with drugs after hotel handoff

Marshall Herklotz, 28, and Mark Konecny, 51
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of suspected drug dealers were arrested after authorities say they saw a hand-off at a College Station hotel.

According to authorities, Marshall Herklotz and Mark Konecny made that hand-off with another suspect around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers followed them and pulled over the vehicle after they failed to use a turn signal. They searched the car and found about 6 grams of meth.

Both men reportedly admitted to buying the drugs.

Konecny and Herklotz are each charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

