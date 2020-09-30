DPS says pair arrested with drugs after hotel handoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of suspected drug dealers were arrested after authorities say they saw a hand-off at a College Station hotel.

According to authorities, Marshall Herklotz and Mark Konecny made that hand-off with another suspect around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers followed them and pulled over the vehicle after they failed to use a turn signal. They searched the car and found about 6 grams of meth.

Both men reportedly admitted to buying the drugs.

Konecny and Herklotz are each charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

