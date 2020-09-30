Advertisement

Equestrian Announces Fall Slate

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the fall schedule, which features three Southeastern Conference competitions per the league’s mandate released earlier this month.

The Aggies kick off the season with back-to-back road meets against Georgia and Auburn on October 29 and 30, respectively. The Maroon & White close out the fall season on November 5 with a matchup against South Carolina at the Hildebrand Equine Complex at 10 a.m.

The spring schedule will be released at a later date.

Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson told KBTX Sports Tuesday evening that a positive COVID 19 case and close contact has caused them to cancel Bryan High Schools Thursday night varsity football game with College Park down in Shenandoah.

The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team won its district opener over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.

Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson told KBTX Sports Tuesday evening that a positive COVID 19 case and close contact has caused them to cancel Bryan High Schools Thursday night varsity football game with College Park.

One of the bright spots in Texas A&M's season-opening victory over Vanderbilt was the stellar defensive play from from Senior Micheal Clemons. The Aggie had two fourth quarter sacks, including one late that helped seal the win. Clemons has had quite the journey to get to this point.

The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup, as the National Hockey League became the first major North American sports league to crown champion in pandemic.