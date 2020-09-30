Local political parties react to Presidential Debate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local political parties are reacting to Tuesday night’s unusual Presidential Debate.

There’s been lots of talk about it across the country and here at home. President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden exchanged words and there was a lack of civility at the event. Both local Republicans and Democrats said they were disappointed with what they saw.

“It was really sad I had a hard time watching all the way through," said Wanda J. Watson, Brazos County Democratic Party Chair. “I felt like I needed to. And I was kind of reading some of the comments online where people were just saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore,' and so that makes me very sad because it’s important. The debates are important.”

’"It was kind of disappointing in a lot ways," said David Hilburn, Chair of the Republican Party of Brazos County. “We didn’t learn anything new about really either of the candidates. It was disappointing to watch their behavior to each other and it’s disappointing to see that is who our future leader will be, either, either way.”

Local party leaders tell us they hope to hear more about the issues at the next debate.

