Local top construction official arrested for theft of service, does business with both Cities of Bryan and College Station

Both the cities of Bryan and College Station have done business with the companies associated with Ricky Palasota, Senior.
Ricky Palasota, Sr. was arrested for theft of service.
Ricky Palasota, Sr. was arrested for theft of service.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A top employee at a local construction company is facing charges for theft of service.

Ricky Palasota Sr., 62 was arrested last week. He’s accused of not paying thousands of dollars to a Bryan trucking company last year.

The companies he works for has had millions of dollars worth of contracts in local taxpayer projects. Palasota is currently a project manager at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park project in Bryan. He’s an employee of Palasota Contracting and he’s the Vice President and Director of BVS Construction. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after there were problems with payment from BVS.

The city of Bryan said Wednesday they aren’t commenting about the millions of dollars in contracts the company was awarded.

Palasota is accused of not paying more than $14,400 to a Bryan trucking company and subcontractors in 2019.

His crews can be seen working at the new Travis Bryan Midtown Park where he serves as a project manager. City staff said Palasota Contracting has two contracts there worth more than $6.5 million dollars. The city also wouldn’t comment on whether they’ll review those contracts as a result of his arrest.

College Station officials said they have used Palasota’s group of construction companies for a number of capital projects on Greens Prairie and Arrington as well as Nimitz Street and General Parkway. Those intersection improvements in town were worth $1.6 million.

Court documents from the Sheriff’s Office say investigators found 16 civil judgments against him and his companies worth $3.46 million.

Palasota’s attorney Matt Barton called Wednesday afternoon and said that there’s another side to this case. He said there is a disagreement between people, and his client is looking forward to having his day in court after they have seen all the facts.

Palasota posted $10,000 bond last week. KBTX left messages for him including at his office but have not heard back from him, just his attorney.

The City of Bryan said all of their contracts by state law are awarded to the lowest bidder. Those bidders have to have insurance, be bonded and go through the approval process. Anyone who meets those requirements is allowed to bid.

College Station city staff said projects are awarded to either the lowest possible bidder or through competitive sealed proposals. In both cases, factors beyond price are considered.

