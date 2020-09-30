Next tropical depression could form by the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave moving northwest through the Caribbean Sea. As of Wednesday afternoon, that area of interest has a medium, 60% chance for tropical development by the upcoming weekend.

A more developed area of low pressure is expected to develop as this tropical wave tangles with a cold front draped over the southern Gulf of Mexico. That low may then form into a tropical depression before or after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and Saturday. Below is the latest update from forecasters:

“A tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is expected to move westward over the next couple of days, and produce a broad ara of low pressure over the western Caribbean ea by Thursday night or Friday. Environmental conditions are favorable to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.”

The same cold front that will potentially help spin up the next tropical system in 2020 will also act as a barrier to keep it away from the United States Gulf Coast. Consistent indications are, development or not, this rain and wind maker will be stuck in the far, southern Gulf of Mexico through mid-to-late next week. Little-to-no direct impacts are expected on the Texas Coast.

(2/2) Same cold front this area of interest is expected to tango with to [potentially] form a tropical system, should also keep whatever this becomes in the far, south Gulf of Mexico.



At this time, direct impacts are minimal / low for the Texas Coast pic.twitter.com/lU1tTBLJ7T — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) September 30, 2020

A second tropical wave could produce another developed system by mid-month, coming out of the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. While it is too early to speculate where, when, and what -- it is a reminder that October is still very much part of hurricane season.

CSU calls for above-normal Atlantic #hurricane activity w/ next 2-week forecast (9/30-10/13). Large-scale atmospheric conditions generally favor tropical cyclone activity over the Atlantic basin, with reduced wind shear anticipated:https://t.co/K1YHmvkfSf pic.twitter.com/AgjXOYctXx — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 30, 2020

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.