Next tropical depression could form by the weekend

If named, it would be Gamma -- the 24th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season
A new tropical depression could form by the first weekend of October
A new tropical depression could form by the first weekend of October
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave moving northwest through the Caribbean Sea. As of Wednesday afternoon, that area of interest has a medium, 60% chance for tropical development by the upcoming weekend.

A more developed area of low pressure is expected to develop as this tropical wave tangles with a cold front draped over the southern Gulf of Mexico. That low may then form into a tropical depression before or after moving across the Yucatan Peninsula Friday and Saturday. Below is the latest update from forecasters:

The same cold front that will potentially help spin up the next tropical system in 2020 will also act as a barrier to keep it away from the United States Gulf Coast. Consistent indications are, development or not, this rain and wind maker will be stuck in the far, southern Gulf of Mexico through mid-to-late next week. Little-to-no direct impacts are expected on the Texas Coast.

A second tropical wave could produce another developed system by mid-month, coming out of the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. While it is too early to speculate where, when, and what -- it is a reminder that October is still very much part of hurricane season.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.

