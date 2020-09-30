Advertisement

S.O.S. Ministries hosts 19th annual “Better Together” banquet

Hundreds of people participated in the event.
Hundreds participated in S.O.S. Ministries annual banquet.
Hundreds participated in S.O.S. Ministries annual banquet.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save Our Streets Ministries hosted their annual, “Better Together" banquet in Bryan Tuesday night.

This was the 19th year for the banquet but things were much different because of the pandemic. In-person attendance was at smaller capacity this year but hundreds still participated, including more than 200 who watched virtually.

Guest speakers included founder J.J. Ramirez, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons, and Stylecraft Builders CEO Doug French.

S.O.S. Ministries focuses on Christian ministry and transforming people’s lives. This was their big fundraiser for the year.

We have more information on the organization here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A piece of Bryan High School history is up for auction

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Viking pride can be yours if you have the highest bid in the online only auction.

News

College Station police investigating back-to-back robberies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The crimes occurred Monday night in separate neighborhoods, according to police.

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Several residents in a Bryan neighborhood are dealing with a thief who has a green thumb.

News

BCS Habitat for Humanity kicks off 6th annual pumpkin patch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
BCS Habitat for Humanity is selling pumpkins and all proceeds go towards their next project.

Latest News

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The new city hall should be finished in the Spring of 2022.

News

Versacarry donates pandemic medical supplies to law enforcement, public

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan neighborhood dealing with plant thief

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Multiple new restaurants coming to College Station

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New College Station City Hall taking shape

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Caldwell Police investigating pair of armed robberies in Burleson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.