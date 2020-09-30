S.O.S. Ministries hosts 19th annual “Better Together” banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save Our Streets Ministries hosted their annual, “Better Together" banquet in Bryan Tuesday night.

This was the 19th year for the banquet but things were much different because of the pandemic. In-person attendance was at smaller capacity this year but hundreds still participated, including more than 200 who watched virtually.

Guest speakers included founder J.J. Ramirez, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons, and Stylecraft Builders CEO Doug French.

S.O.S. Ministries focuses on Christian ministry and transforming people’s lives. This was their big fundraiser for the year.

