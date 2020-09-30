Advertisement

U.S. Army Secretary visits RELLIS campus

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy visited the RELLIS campus Wednesday to see the progress underway at the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC) and speak with Texas A&M University System (TAMUS) experts about the military modernization center.

The BCDC, a $200 million complex, will “bring together researchers from U.S. universities, the military and the private sector for collaboration, demonstrations and high tech testing of initiatives to help accelerate military innovation,” according to TAMUS

The complex features Ballistics Aero-Optics (BAM); the nation’s largest enclosed hypersonic and directed energy test range, Innovation Proving Ground (IPG); an outdoor test range that will host highly-instrumented experiments on a wide range of prototypes, Research Integration Center (RIC); the command center to direct and evaluate testing on the BCDC grounds and at other facilities, and the Technology Innovation and Modernization Catalyst (TIMC); which will offer startup space, business services and help connect innovators with potential partners.

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy tours Bush Combat Development Complex construction site

WATCH NOW: U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy tours Bush Combat Development Complex construction site.

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

