Volleyball ranked No. 8 in AVCA Fall Top-15 Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Marissa Avanzato / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball earned the No. 8 overall ranking in the first American Volleyball Coaches Association Fall Top-15 Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The Aggies received their highest AVCA ranking in program history. The last time they were ranked in the top 10 was in 1999 (No. 9).

Texas A&M joins three other Southeastern Conference programs in the first poll of the season, with Florida (No. 3), Kentucky (No. 4) and Missouri (No. 7) also included. The Fall Division I Coaches Poll features teams from the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Sun Belt conferences. The Maroon & White finished No. 18 overall in the Final AVCA Coaches Poll in 2019 after a 23-8 campaign featuring an appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Aggies open the 2020 fall season against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Reed Arena.

Details on fan capacity will be released at a later date.

