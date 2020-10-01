Active cases slowly fall, Brazos County Health District confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 44 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 603 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,873 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

54.4 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 783 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 183 active probable cases and there have been 600 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6.536. There have been 73,345 tests performed.

Currently, there are six Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 60 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 460

77802: 455

77803: 1,424

77807: 316

77808: 254

77840: 2,125

77845: 1,434

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 16 497 Brazos 603 6,536 Burleson 36 345 Grimes 47 1,090 Houston 9 423 Lee 20 228 Leon 36 249 Madison 0 721 Milam 4 510 Montgomery 1,508 11,092 Robertson 41 315 San Jacinto 4 227 Trinity 4 197 Walker 743 4,296 Waller 97 860 Washington 38 614

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 489 staffed hospital beds with 133 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 14 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 497 total cases and 472 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 345 total cases, and 303 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 47 active cases. There have been 1,090 total cases, 1,011 recoveries and 32 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 423 total cases of COVID-19. There are 9 active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 228 cases, with 194 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 249 total cases, with 207 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 721 cases with 734 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. There have been 510 total cases and 506 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,508 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,092 total cases and 7,455 recovered cases. There are currently 18 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 41 active COVID-19 cases, with 315 total cases. Currently, 271 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has 197 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,296 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 743 cases are active in the community and 1,551 are recovered community cases. 2,002 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 97 active cases of COVID-19. There are 860 total cases and 763 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 641 total cases with 555 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 5 new cases and 156 active cases on Sept. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 30, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,767 active cases and 664,883 recoveries. There have been 748,967 total cases reported and 6,237,157 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,711 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 142,315 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 30 at 4:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

